PM Narendra Modi's mother passes away aged 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba passed away at 3:30 am on Friday. She was 100 years old.

Hiraba had been admitted to government-run UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad after she reportedly developed age-related ailments.

On Wednesday the Prime Minister had arrived at the hospital to meet his mother. He left after doctors reported that her condition was improving. On Thursday, a medical bulletin stated that she was recovering.

Later, in a press note released December 30, the hospital authority announced, "Smt. Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/1/12/2022, at 03:30 am (early morning) during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital."

The Prime Minister announced it on Twitter stating in Hindi, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In mother I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

In another tweet, the PM Modi said, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which I always remember: work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity." Modi has rushed to Ahmedabad from Delhi for last rites.

Hiraba was living at Raysan village in Gandhinagar with Pankaj Modi, Prime Minister's younger brother.

On Hiraba's 100th birthday on June 18 this year, PM had written a blog on his website where he said,"My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary." He recalled

“In my mother’s life story, I see the penance, sacrifice, and contribution of India’s matrushakti. Whenever I look at Mother and crores of women like her, I find there is nothing that is unachievable for Indian women,” the PM had said in the blog.