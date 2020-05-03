PM pays tribute to Handwara martyrs

PM pays tribute to security personnel killed in Handwara encounter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 03 2020, 17:30 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 17:30 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Condoling the death of security personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. 

"Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," Modi said in a tweet.

An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in the encounter at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Sunday. 

Two terrorists were eliminated by security forces.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
martyrs
Narendra Modi
Encounter
Kashmir

What's Brewing

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

COVID-19 could change the world of work

COVID-19 could change the world of work

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Will you be my quarantine ?

Will you be my quarantine ?

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

 