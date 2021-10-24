PM pays tributes to Laxman on 100th birth anniversary

PM pays tributes to R K Laxman on 100th birth anniversary

The prime minister also shared his speech from 2018, when he had released the book, 'Timeless Laxman' and lauded the contribution of the cartoonist

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 24 2021, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 11:29 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to legendary cartoonist R K Laxman on his 100th birth anniversary and said that through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times. 

Laxman, who was known for his cartoon creation The Common Man, chronicled Indian social-political history and regaled millions of readers daily in The Times of India and other publications where he worked for nearly seven decades. He died in January 2015 in Pune at the age of 93.

"On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the versatile RK Laxman. Through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also shared his speech from 2018, when he had released the book, 'Timeless Laxman' and lauded the contribution of the cartoonist. 

