PM Modi pays homage to Bose on birth anniversary

PM pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Modi will be in West Bengal on Saturday to address "Parakram Diwas" celebrations in Kolkata to commemorate Bose's birth anniversary

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 23 2021, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 09:53 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday and said a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence.

Modi will be in West Bengal on Saturday to address "Parakram Diwas" celebrations in Kolkata to commemorate Bose's birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

"A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country," he said.

The government has decided to observe January 23 as "Parakram Diwas" to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Subhash Chandra Bose
Narendra Modi
India

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Does gender budgeting really work?

Does gender budgeting really work?

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

 