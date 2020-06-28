PM praises Mandya farmer for building ponds to conserve water

Kamegowda, octogenarian farmer from Malavalli taluk in Mandya district, has earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for engaging water conservation works by constructing ponds.

Kamegowda, 83-year-old farmer from Dasanadoddi village, who engaged himself in grazing sheeps and goats, has dug16 ponds single handedly over the years in his farm land and in nearby hill.



"Kamegowda ji is an ordinary farmer, albeit possessing an extraordinary personality. He has achieved a personal feat that will leave anyone awestruck! Kamegowda ji, aged 80-85 takes out his animals for grazing but at the same time he has taken it upon himself to build new ponds in his area", the PM said in his Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio address on Sunday.

To overcome problems of water scarcity in the area, Gowda started building small ponds. Thereby, he contributed a lot for water conservation, the PM said.

"... An octagenerarian like Kamegowda ji, till now, has dug 16 ponds through his hard work and the sweat of his brow. It is possible that the ponds he has constructed may not be very big but then his efforts are huge. Today, the entire area has got a new lease of life on account of these ponds," the PM said.

A little effort by us helps nature and environment quite significantly. Many of our countrymen are putting extraordinary efforts in this endeavour, the PM said.

Kamegowda, used to take his sheep and goats to near by hill for grazing. After finding no water to sheeps, he started digging ponds to address water scarcity. With collection of rain water, these lakes are brimming with water even during peak summer.