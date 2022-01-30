PM, President and deputy pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

The nation on Sunday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined Kovind and Modi at the Raj Ghat, where attendees held a two-minute silence in honour of Gandhi, who was assassinated on January 30, 1948. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

"Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals," Modi tweeted. "Today, on Martyrs' Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered."

An interfaith prayer was held at Raj Ghat and Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs were rendered to mark the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

A gun salute was given at the memorial where school students and people from different walks of life gathered to pay respects to Bapu.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, meanwhile, urged people to come together to free the country from poverty, hunger, social evils, illiteracy and discrimination.

Gandhi was assassinated on this day 74 years ago. "An apostle of peace and non-violence, Gandhi Ji played a colossal role in India's freedom struggle and in shaping the destiny of India," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Describing Gandhi as a visionary leader, social emancipator, messiah for farmers, crusader of the downtrodden and the voice of rural India, the vice president said he was an epitome of kindness, compassion and selfless service. "His glorious life, noble ideas and selflessness continue to inspire humanity. Let us come together to free our country from poverty, hunger, social evils, illiteracy and discrimination," he said.

