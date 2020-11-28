PM reaches Pune to review vaccine work at Serum Institute

PM reaches Pune to review vaccine work at SII

Serum Institute of India has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the vaccine

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Nov 28 2020, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 18:50 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visis the Zydus Biotech Park to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Pune on Saturday on the last leg of his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development in India.

After landing at Pune airport around 4.30 pm from Hyderabad, Modi proceeded to the Serum Institute of India (SII) by helicopter.

Modi's visit to SII is aimed at reviewing the progress of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanism, an official said.

Modi began his vaccine development review tour by visiting pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad at 9.30 am.

Modi spent over an hour at the plant, before leaving for Hyderabad, where he visited vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility.

He will fly back to Delhi from Pune in the evening, the official said.

