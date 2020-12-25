PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 cr under PM-Kisan scheme

PM releases Rs 18,000 cr under Kisan Samman Nidhi, interacts with farmers

PM Modi virtually interacted with farmers from six states

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 25 2020, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 13:39 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmer families under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-KISAN).

With the push of a button, Modi enabled the transfer of money at an event which the ruling BJP has made into a mega exercise to reach out to farmers by having its leaders interact with the farming community at more than 19,000 venues across the country and also listen to the prime minister's address.

Modi released the instalment of Rs 2,000 to every farmer on the birth anniversary of former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is every year celebrated as "Good Governance Day" by the ruling party.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The prime minister's interaction comes amid the 30th day of farmers' protest at the Tikri and Singhu borders near Delhi. The government has insisted that these reforms are in the interest of farmers.

More to follow.

 

Narendra Modi
farmers
Protests
Farm Bills

