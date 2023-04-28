PM says last 9 years have been transformative for India's aviation sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the last nine years have been transformative for the country's aviation sector as existing airports were modernised, new airports built at a quick pace and a record number of people are flying.
Modi made the comments while replying to a tweet by the civil aviation ministry on the completion of six years of the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.
Under the scheme, there are now 473 routes and 74 operational airports, heliports and water aerodromes. The first UDAN flight was operated between Shimla and Delhi on April 27, 2017.
The last 9 years have been transformative for India’s aviation sector. Existing airports have been modernised, new airports have been built at quick pace and record number of people are flying. This enhanced connectivity has given a big impetus to commerce and tourism. #UDANat6 https://t.co/Wu6qI3yemM
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2023
"The last 9 years have been transformative for India's aviation sector. Existing airports have been modernised, new airports have been built at quick pace and record number of people are flying. This enhanced connectivity has given a big impetus to commerce and tourism. #UDANat6," Modi said in a tweet.
Domestic air traffic has been on an upward trajectory. Domestic airlines carried 375.04 lakh passengers during January-March period this year, which was much higher than 247.23 lakh people flown in the year-ago period, as per the latest official data.
India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world.
