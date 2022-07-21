PM, ministers likely to meet Murmu after expected win

PM, senior ministers likely to meet Murmu after her expected win

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2022, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 17:24 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some senior members of his Cabinet and BJP chief J P Nadda are likely to meet NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday evening following her expected victory in the poll.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal will also be meeting to congratulate her, sources said.

Modi is the Leader of the House in Lok Sabha.

Murmu has raced ahead of her rival Yashwant Sinha, the joint candidate of the Opposition, in the counting.

BJP units across the country are likely to celebrate following her win. With Murmu set to be the first President from the Schedules Tribes, they will also be focussing on tribal villages to celebrate her election in the coming days.

Nadda is also likely hold a meeting of party leaders, including its chief ministers from different states, on Sunday ahead of her oath-taking ceremony on July 25, sources said. 

India News
Droupadi Murmu
Presidential Elections

