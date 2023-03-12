PM shares anecdote narrated to him by Aus minister

PM shares anecdote narrated to him by Australian minister, stresses rich cultural connect between India, Australia

Farrell had accompanied Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who was in India last week on an official visit

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 12 2023, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 16:50 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared an anecdote that was narrated to him by Australian trade minister Don Farrell about how one of his teachers had migrated from Goa, and said that it underlines the rich cultural connect between India and Australia.

Farrell had accompanied Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who was in India last week on an official visit.

In a series of tweets, Modi said, "During the lunch in honour of my friend PM Albanese, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting… he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding."

"Mrs. Ebert, her husband and her daughter Leonie migrated from Goa in India to Adelaide in the 1950s and started teaching at a school in Adelaide, Australia," Modi said.

Ebert's daughter Leonie went on to be the president of the South Australian Institute of Teachers, he said.

"I was happy to hear this anecdote, which underlines the rich cultural connect between India and Australia. It is equally heartening to hear when someone refers to his or her teacher fondly," Modi said.

