PM should apologise to nation for false Covid-19 death figures: Siddaramiah

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the nation for giving false figures on Covid-19 deaths.

While the government's official tally stands at 5.24 lakh deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) in a report said that India had recorded 47 lakh deaths due to the pandemic from January 2020 to December 2021.

Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the prime minister's lie about Covid-19 deaths was not acceptable.

Also Read | Science doesn't lie, Modi does: Rahul Gandhi on WHO report; demands higher compensation for Covid deaths

"The Health Department also gave wrong figures," he said. "We have seen 39 deaths at a time at a government hospital in Chamaraj Nagar. I had stated in the Assembly that over 5 lakh persons had died in the state due to Covid-19 and the figure nationwide was over 50 lakh."

He said that the data on Covid-19 deaths should be audited and that Modi should apologise for giving inaccurate figures. "The government has rejected the WHO report on Covid-19 deaths and has been attempting to suppress the truth," said Siddaramaiah.

A compensation of Rs 4 lakh should be given to the legal heirs of those who died due to Covid-19, he added.