PM should take Covid-19 vaccine first to allay doubts: NCP

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin on January 16

  • Jan 11 2021, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 20:06 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

People have some doubts about the forthcoming Covid-19 vaccination drive and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should get himself inoculated first to allay their concerns, the NCP said on Monday.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik made the comments in a video message.

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin on January 16.

The program has been announced to vaccinate frontline warriors, healthcare workers and police first. But people have some doubts in their minds about it, Malik said.

Somewhere there is a need to create confidence among the people. Hence, the prime minister should begin the drive vaccinating himself first. This will help allay fears in the minds of people, he said.

Earlier in the day, the PM interacted with chief ministers of all states via video-conferencing and discussed the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country.

Public representatives (a reference to politicians) are not part of the three-crore coronavirus warriors and frontline workers to be vaccinated first, Modi said during the meeting.

