PM to address session of Presiding Officers' Conference

PM to address inaugural session of Presiding Officers' Conference on Wednesday

AIPOC, the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its 100th year in 2021

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 16 2021, 04:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 04:51 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference on Wednesday via video conferencing, his office said.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its 100th year in 2021.

To commemorate the centennial year of AIPOC, the 82nd edition of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference will be held in Shimla on November 17-18, 2021, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The first conference was also held in Shimla in 1921.

Prime Minister Modi will address the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference on November 17 at 10 am via video conferencing, the PMO said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will be present on the occasion.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

The secret to a better internet? Post less, chat more

The secret to a better internet? Post less, chat more

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Rains lash Bengaluru; houses, roads flooded

Rains lash Bengaluru; houses, roads flooded

How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic

How creating Harry Potter conjured a school of magic

 