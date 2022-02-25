PM to address webinar on budget on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post- budget webinar of the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
Three thematic sessions will be held on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, E-Sanjeevani and Telemental Health Programme, a Health Ministry statement said.
The objective of the webinar is to involve the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the government in the health sector.
The prime minister's address will set the tone for the post-budget webinars.
The webinar will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Health, NITI Aayog, industry fora, startups, academia, etc., along with interactive sessions with the stakeholders.
The valedictory session will be jointly chaired by Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine
Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war
DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?
From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis
Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today
Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts
DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes
Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is
Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat
Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid