PM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 situation at 4:30 pm on January 9

PM Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country at 4:30 pm on Sunday, January 9, sources told DH.
India on Sunday reported 1.59 lakh single-day coronavirus infections with the Omicron tally rising by 327.
Several states have imposed weekend lockdowns and restrictions across the week to counter the surge in cases.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022
The bearable lightness of less
DH Radio | Fear of the Covid-19 third wave
RIP Ramesh Babu: An important part of Telugu cinema
Bengaluru's growing water needs
Webb telescope fully deployed in space, says NASA
Way out of Bengaluru's recurring water crisis
DH Toon | Pawns in the game of institutionalised hatred