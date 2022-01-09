PM Modi to hold review meet over Covid situation today

PM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 situation at 4:30 pm on January 9

DHNS,
  • Jan 09 2022, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 11:09 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

PM Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country at 4:30 pm on Sunday, January 9, sources told DH.

India on Sunday reported 1.59 lakh single-day coronavirus infections with the Omicron tally rising by 327.

Several states have imposed weekend lockdowns and restrictions across the week to counter the surge in cases.

More to follow...

