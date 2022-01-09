PM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 situation at 4:30 pm on January 9

PM Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country at 4:30 pm on Sunday, January 9, sources told DH.

India on Sunday reported 1.59 lakh single-day coronavirus infections with the Omicron tally rising by 327.

Several states have imposed weekend lockdowns and restrictions across the week to counter the surge in cases.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: