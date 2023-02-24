PM to inaugurate Delhi Karnataka Sangha's 75th anniversary event of February 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Delhi Karnataka Sangha at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium here on February 25.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswami of Suttur Mutt, Nanjavadhutha Swami of Sri Spatikapura, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, will be present on the occasion, organising committee chairman and BJP naational general secretary C T Ravi told reporters here.

Though some of the Sangha members, including the past presidents, have criticised it as a BJP event, Ravi clarified and maintained that it a non-political event. The programme, which is named as 'Barisu Kannada Dindimava', a cultural festival.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', 'Barisu Kannada Dindimava' cultural festival is being organised to celebrate Karnataka's culture, traditions and history, he said.

The festival, being held under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', will allow hundreds of artistes to showcase the cultural heritage of Karnataka through dance, music, drama and poetry, Ravi added.