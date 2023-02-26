PM to release 13th instalment of PM-KISAN at Belagavi on February 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release Rs 2000 each to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) scheme in event at Belagavi on Monday.

"A total of more than Rs. 16,800 crores will be transferred directly in the accounts of more than eight crore farmers under the scheme," said a statement.

"The release of the PM-KISAN 13th instalment, in conjunction with the Indian Railways and the Jal Jeevan Mission, will take place at Belagavi, Karnataka," said the statement.

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Manoj Ahuja will be present.

The event is expected to draw an impressive attendance of over one lakh attendees, comprising PM-KISAN and Jal Jeevan Mission beneficiaries.

The 11th and 12th instalments under the Scheme were given in May and October last year. With the release of the 13th instalment, the government has continued its commitment to support India's farmers and help them achieve their livelihood goals, the statement said.

Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to specific exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

All landholding farmer families in the country are eligible under PM- KISAN, subject to certain exclusion criteria.

Till now, over 2.25 lakh crores of funds have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmer families, primarily the small and marginal. The scheme has also benefited over three crore women beneficiaries who have collectively received over Rs. 53,600 crores in funds.