PM to unveil hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate

PM to unveil hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate

The statue is approximately 28 feet in length and 7.5 feet in width

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 23 2022, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 16:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unveiling a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Sunday evening on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.

The statue is approximately 28 feet in length and 7.5 feet in width. The statue is powered by a 4k projector capable of delivering a brightness level of 30,000 lumens.

The statue itself is powered by 2x30k lumens to help support the massive scale of the project. The statue is designed and developed by Tagbin.

Read more: Mamata pays tribute to Netaji, renews demand for national holiday on his birthday

In a series of tweets on January 21, Prime Minister Modi announced that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose' grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. He said, "At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him. Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary."

The statue will be installed under the grand canopy. Earlier canopy had a statue of King George V, which was removed in 1968.

CEO and Co-founder of Tagbin Saurav Bhaik said, "This is one of the world's largest holograms. The most difficult task was mounting a 40-foot holographic screen inside the canopy without taking support from the structure and without making it visible to the human eye. Because the hologram will be there until the granite statue is built, the screen should be able to withstand high winds and rain and remain stable in all weather conditions."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Narendra Modi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Anti-CAA protest damages leave daily wagers in lurch

Anti-CAA protest damages leave daily wagers in lurch

Australian Open defends ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts

Australian Open defends ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts

The legacy of a polarising icon

The legacy of a polarising icon

DH Toon | 'Leaders are fighting each other in UP'

DH Toon | 'Leaders are fighting each other in UP'

Goa’s breathtaking offbeat beaches

Goa’s breathtaking offbeat beaches

The men who rediscovered India

The men who rediscovered India

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

 