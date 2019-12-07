PM urges scientists to develop low cost technologies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged scientists to develop low cost technologies that would cater to India's specific requirements and help fast-track country's growth.

He made these remarks while interacting with scientists of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune, a statement issued by his office said.

IISER scientists made presentations to the Prime Minister on varied topics ranging from New Materials and devices for Clean Energy application to Agricultural Biotechnology to Natural Resource mapping.

The presentations also showcased cutting edge technologies in the field of molecular biology, antimicrobial resistance, climate studies and mathematical finance research.

"He urged them to develop low cost technologies that would cater to India's specific requirements and help in fast-tracking India's growth," the statement said.

Earlier, Modi visited the IISER, Pune campus and interacted with the students and researchers. He also visited the state of the art super computer PARAM BRAHMA, deployed by C-DAC in IISER, which has a peak computing power of 797 Teraflops.