PM wishes people on Poila Boishakh, Vishu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Poila Boishakh and Vishu.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: "Greetings on Pohela Boishakh. This special occasion manifests the outstanding Bengali Culture. I hope that the coming year brings with it joy, peace and prosperity. May all your wishes be fulfilled."
Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Vishu, especially to the Malayalis all over the world. The Prime Minister said in a tweet: "Best wishes on the special occasion of Vishu, especially to the Malayalis settled all over the world. I pray for a year filled with utmost happiness and good health."
