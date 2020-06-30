PMLA case: ED questions Congress leader Ahmed Patel again

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel for a second time in three days regarding a multi-crore money laundering case against Sandesara brothers of Vadodara-based pharma firm Sterling Biotech.

The three-member ED team went to Patel's 23-Mother Theresa Crescent Road residence at around 10:30 am. Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP, was questioned for around eight hours on June 27.

Last year, the ED had questioned Patel's son Faisal and son-in-law Irfan Siddiqui in this case and recorded their statements, based on a statement from Sandesara group employee Sunil Yadav, who claimed he bore expenses of Rs 10 lakh for a party attended by Faisal, arranged his entry in a night club and once delivered Rs five lakh to his driver in Delhi. The Patels had denied the allegations.

On Friday, Patel had said that his questioning showed a "clear pattern" that the investigating agencies become active on the instructions of "one individual" whenever there is an election or the government is facing a crisis.

"‪Unfortunately, this time the Modi government’s failure to manage a economic, health and national security crisis is now so huge, that none of the agencies can help spin the narrative‬. Rather than fighting the pandemic and China, this government is more keen to fight the Opposition. ‪Nonetheless, our conscience is clear. We have nothing to hide, nor are we afraid to criticise and expose the government’s failures ‬and their past corruption," he said.

The money laundering case involving the Sandesara brothers is the offshoot of a CBI case and chargesheet filed in court against them in connection with the Rs 14,500 crore bank loan fraud. Patel was earlier asked to appear before the investigators on June 9, which was the second time, but he responded saying he is above 65 years and it would be risky for him to step out due to Covid-19.

Patel (70) was assured that adequate precaution would be taken at the ED headquarters but the Rajya Sabha MP cited that there were cases of Covid-19 in the agency's office. He was then told that he would be quizzed at his residence.

The ED calls it a bigger scam in volume compared to the case against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi where the total scam is pegged at Rs 13,400 crore.

The Sandesaras brothers, who are simultaneously probed by CBI and Income Tax Department also, are suspected to be now in Nigeria. They are also suspected to have a nexus with high-profile politicians. The ED had also attached Sandesara brothers' assets worth around Rs 14,000 crore in India and abroad, including oil rigs in Nigeria and ships registered in Panama.