PMO acts as role model for others, Modi to staff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told his staff that the Prime Minister's Office acts as a role model for the entire government machinery and it inspires and leads the way for various ministries.

Addressing the PMO staff at a 'Diwali milan' programme at his residence here, Modi lauded them and said the transformative work done by the government has been possible because of their hard work and continuous effort.

He enthused the staff to take stock of what has happened in the previous year and strive to achieve greater heights in the coming year, a statement from the PMO said.

The prime minister said that PMO acts as a role model for the entire government and added that it not only executes but also inspires and leads the way.

The prime minister urged the staff to be an inspiration to the rest of the government with their work ethics and commitment. He outlined the goals that should be fulfilled before India celebrates its 75th year of independence in 2022.

Modi celebrated Diwali with troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. He also addressed air force and army personnel at the Pathankot air base in Punjab.