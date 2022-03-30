Raising fuel prices in PM's daily to-do list: Rahul

PM's daily to-do list includes raising fuel prices, showing 'hollow' dreams of jobs: Rahul Gandhi

On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 30 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 16:11 ist
Gandhi used the hashtag "RozSubahKiBaat" with his tweet attacking the prime minister on a range of issues.Credit: PTI Photos

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel and gas prices, making farmers more helpless and showing "hollow dreams" of employment to the youth.

Gandhi used the hashtag "RozSubahKiBaat" with his tweet attacking the prime minister on a range of issues.

See | Fuel prices continue to rise to new record levels; Check out new rates in your city

"Prime Minister's daily to-do list - how much increase in petrol, diesel and gas rates, how to stop discussion on people's expenses, how to show hollow dreams of employment to the youth,  which public sector company to sell and how to make farmers more helpless," the former Congress president said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Rahul Gandhi
India News
fuel price hike
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

 