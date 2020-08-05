PM's mother watches Ayodhya event on TV with folded hands

PM's mother watches Ayodhya event on TV

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Aug 05 2020, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 21:15 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba watches the live telecast of the foundation laying ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother watched the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya live on television at her residence near Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The state information department released the photos of Hiraba watching the event on TV.

The photos showed her sitting on a chair with folded hands and watching the programme when PM Modi performed the bhoomi poojan.

Follow live updates on Ayodhya Ram Mandir here
 

Hiraba lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi in Raysan area on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.

The PM laid the foundation of the temple, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and aided its ascendance to the heights of power.

Celebrations were held in various parts of Gujarat on the occasion and special prayers were offered in many temples across the state.

People also expressed their joy by distributing sweets and bursting crackers. Hoardings in celebration of the event were also put up in various cities of Gujarat. 

Narendra Modi
Ayodhya temple
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
BJP
Gandhinagar

