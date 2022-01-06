PM's security breach: Punjab BJP seeks dismissal of state Home Minister

PM security breach: Punjab BJP asks state HM to quit

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 06 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 15:46 ist
A BJP delegation alleged disruption of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Credit: IANS Photo

 A delegation of the Punjab BJP unit on Thursday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and sought dismissal of state Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyay for breach of security of the Prime Minister.

The delegation, led by state party President Ashwani Sharma, alleged disruption of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

The state Congress government on Thursday announced to constitute a high-level committee for a thorough probe into the lapses.

An official spokesperson said the committee would comprise Justice (retd) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary (Home Affairs) Anurag Verma. The committee will submit its report within three days.

Regretting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to cancel his scheduled visit to Ferozepur midway, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said there was no security lapse that led to the cancellation of the Prime Minister's visit to the district bordering Pakistan.

"We were told that the Prime Minister would fly by helicopter from Bathinda to Ferozepur. But all of a sudden, he decided to move by road. If there were any security lapses during PM Modi's visit, we are ready for probe the matter," Channi had told the media here.

Modi at the last minute cancelled his visit while en route to Ferozepur, where he was scheduled to lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 42,750 crore.

The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

