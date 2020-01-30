POCSO court sends two men to 20 years in jail for rape of 5-year-old

A POCSO court here on Thursday sentenced two men to 20 years in jail for raping a five-year-old girl in east Delhi seven years ago.

The court had on January 18 convicted the duo, saying the case had shaken the collective conscience of the society.

The gruesome incident, in which convicts Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar shoved objects in the victim's private parts and abandoned her, believing she was dead, occurred four months after the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case in December 2012. The child was rescued 40 hours later, on April 17, 2013.

In its order on the sentence, Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra directed for a payment of Rs 11 lakh to the survivor. Her counsel H S Phoolka said he would seek life term punishment in appeal.

The court had earlier said the child had experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality. The incident had led to widespread anger and outrage.