Pointless to argue on issues of separate Naga flag and Constitution: NSCN-IM

Reiterating its tough stand, National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Wednesday said it was pointless to argue on the two contentious issues of a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas as the government of India and the outfit agreed to "share sovereign powers" in the Framework Agreement signed in 2015.

"The recognition of the people's sovereignty by the Framework Agreement is a natural manifestation that clearly acknowledges that the Flag and and Constitution is an inherent and indispensable aspect of the political agreement, as and when it is signed. The model and arrangement for such can be mutually decided by both the parties," said the editorial of Nagalim Voice, a bi-monthly bulletin published by the NSCN-IM.

The Naga groups including the NSCN-IM claim that Nagas were never part of India.

The NSCN-IM has been in ceasefire with the Centre since 1997 and signed the Framework Agreement with the Narendra Modi government on August 3, 2015 after years of negotiations to end the decades-old Naga conflict. Former IB chief R.N. Ravi, who was later appointed as Nagaland Governor had signed the agreement as the Centre's interlocutor.

The outfit, however, is engaged in a war of words with Ravi alleging that he had twisted the Framework Agreement to jeopardise the entire talks process. It also sought Ravi's replacement.

This comes days after several Naga groups including Nagaland Gaon Bura Association appealed the Centre to go ahead with the final agreement even if the NSCN-IM was not part of it. The Centre also signed a similar agreenent in 2017 with Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), a forum of seven other rebel groups. The NNPG is eager to sign the final agreement soon and resolve all contentious issues through talks thereafter.

The NSCN-IM bulletin also alleged that the Government of India and its agencies were responsible for dividing the Nagas and killing of the Nagas by sustaining the factions who are pro-Indian state. "The current political dialogue is an effort by the Nagas represented by the NSCN to resolve the Indo-Naga issue politically through peaceful means..... However, our observation is that the current Indian leadership seems to be losing their focus and vision or they are being misled by RN Ravi, who seems to be more interested in his position of a Governor and has consciously reverted his role within law and order of India," it said.

The editorial is seen as no change in NSCN-IM's stand regarding the two contentious issues of flag and Constitution even as Prime Minister Modi recently asked IB top brass to carry forward the talks following the outfit's spat with Ravi.

"Nagas have fought long enough and they have survived... They are still ready to fight another war if their political rights and history are not respected. However, if the Government of India is keen on solving the Indo-Naga political conflict, it must honour the Framework Agreement in letter and spirit, exhibit confidence and trust on the Nagas and must stop employing law and order approach and divide and rule policy," the bulletin said.