PoK controlled by terrorists: Army Chief Gen. Rawat

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is controlled by terrorists and sought to link it to Islamabad's strident criticism of India's decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

In an address to a select gathering, Gen. Rawat also said Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK have been under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

He said attempts are being made by Pakistan to disrupt normalcy in Kashmir.

