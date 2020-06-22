Police bust extortion racket being run form Tihar jail

Police bust extortion racket being run form Tihar jail

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 22 2020, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 07:53 ist
Representative image.

Police have busted an extortion racket that was being run from inside the Tihar Jail by an inmate following a complaint from a Karol Bagh-based businessman, an official said on Sunday.

The main accused was identified as Mahesh (39), who is lodged in the Tihar Jail since 2014. His two associates were identified as Bhanu Pratap (21), a resident of Sangam Vihar, and Ashok Kumar (40), a resident of Karol Bagh, they said.

Police said while Mahesh used to allegedly demand money from builders and businessmen over the phone from inside the jail, his men from outside used to threaten the targets on his directions until payment was received.

The matter came to light in November last year after Jugal Kishore, who is in the construction business, reported that he had received WhatsApp calls from Mahesh who demand extortion of Rs 20 lakh in installments of Rs 50,000, according to police.

However, when Kishore refused to pay, two men fired outside his house. Mahesh then called him again and threatened him to pay, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said Mahesh's associates were arrested from their hideouts in Karol Bagh recently. They confessed that they were working for Mahesh, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tihar jail
extortion
Arrest

What's Brewing

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

Furniture firms sitting pretty as homes become offices

Furniture firms sitting pretty as homes become offices

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

Will take favourable action: Odisha govt on Rath Yatra

Will take favourable action: Odisha govt on Rath Yatra

 