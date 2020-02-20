Police detain students marching towards UP Bhawan demanding Kafeel Khan, Tahir Madni's release

Police detain students demanding Kafeel Khan's release

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 20 2020, 20:00pm ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2020, 20:04pm ist
Representative image (PTI Photo)

The Delhi Police detained on Thursday a group of students marching towards the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here demanding release of Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan and Ulema Council national general secretary Tahir Madni.

While Madni was arrested in Azamgarh on February 5 on the charge that the anti-CAA protesters he was leading used foul language against Hindus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kafeel Khan was held for allegedly promoting enmity between religions through his speech at a protest against the amended law at AMU on December 12.

While marching towards the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan the protesters raised slogans against the state government. They were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station, Delhi police officials said.

However, another group of students arrived near the UP Bhawan with posters against the amended citizenship law and a country-wide National Register of Citizens.

They too were detained and taken to a nearby police station, police said.

Kafeel Khan has been slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in Mathura jail in connection with his anti-CAA speech at the Aligarh Muslim University.

