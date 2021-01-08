'Love jihad' law: UP cops give clean chit to 2 brothers

Police give clean chit to 2 brothers charged under UP's anti-conversion law

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jan 08 2021, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 13:12 ist

The police here have given a clean chit to two men charged under Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law for allegedly trying to change the religion of a woman, an official said.

An FIR was earlier registered against brothers Nadeem and Salman for allegedly trying to unlawfully convert a woman to another religion but no evidence has been found against them, said Dharmendra Pal, SHO of Mansurpur police station where the case was filed.

The duo was charged under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, and Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

The Allahabad high court, which is hearing an appeal in connection with the case, has been informed that there is no evidence that the two men tried to change the woman's religion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Love jihad
Indian Penal Code

What's Brewing

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 