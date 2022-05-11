Police nab man who allegedly helped Mohali attackers: Report

Man who allegedly helped Mohali attackers held: Report

A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali's Sector 77 at 7:45 pm on Monday

DH Web Desk
  • May 11 2022, 11:38 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 12:45 ist
Police personnel cordon off the area after a blast outside the Punjab Police's intelligence department office in Mohali. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after some suspects fired a rocket-propelled grenade at an intelligence headquarters in Punjab's Mohali, the police nabbed a man who gave logistics support to the attackers, according to a report by NDTV

The man has been identified as Nishan Singh, a resident of Faridkot. He is being interrogated for allegedly providing logistics to the people who attacked the intelligence wing building.

Also Read — Mohali Intelligence wing HQ blast: Punjab Police take suspects into custody

On Tuesday, the Punjab Police rounded up a number of suspects and questioned them. They also recovered a launcher used in the attack. 

A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali's Sector 77 at 7:45 pm on Monday, following which an alert was sounded in Punjab.

The chief minister held a meeting with the DGP and top officials of the intelligence wing on Tuesday and directed the state police chief to probe the matter thoroughly.

Mann said nobody would be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab, adding that a few inimical forces are constantly trying to foment trouble across the state, but they will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

