Police officer injured in Anantnag terror attack dies

Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Arshad Ahmed Khan, who suffered injuries on Wednesday's terrorist attack in Anantnag, died at the premier AIIMS here on Sunday, officials said.

Forty-year-old Khan was flown to Delhi earlier in the day after his condition deteriorated.

Five CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack, in which alone Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist targeted a patrol team of the paramilitary force.

Khan, the SHO of Saddar Police station in Anantnag, reached the site soon after.

The moment he stepped out of his official bulletproof vehicle, along with his service rifle, a barrage of bullets were fired by the terrorist. One ricocheted from the butt of his service rifle and hit his liver and duodenum, the officials said.

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) this afternoon, but died soon after, they added.