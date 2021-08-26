Police officers siding with ruling party recent trend: CJI Ramana

Cops siding with ruling party a recent trend: CJI

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 26 2021, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 13:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Chief Justice NV Ramana on Thursday said that it is a recent trend  for police officers to 'side' with the ruling party.

"When police officers are working and siding with the party in power then nothing but when the party does the police officer faces such charges (sedition). This is a recent trend in the country," the CJI noted while hearing Gurjinder Pal Singh vs State of Chhatisgarh.

The Chief Justice granted protection from arrest to the suspended senior IPS officer against whom two criminal cases for offence of sedition and amassing disproportionate assets have been filed by the Chhattisgarh government.

It however directed Singh to cooperate with the agencies in the ongoing investigation.

More to follow..

Chief Justice of India
N V Ramana
Sedition

