Police on lookout for uncle of one of arrested Pakistan-trained terrorists

The Delhi Police is looking for Humaid-ur-Rehman, a relative of one of the alleged terrorists arrested by the Special Cell, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists.

The accused, identified as Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) alias ''Sameer'', Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), were arrested following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

All the six arrested accused, including Osama and Qamar, were produced at a Delhi court and have been taken on 14 days' police remand for further interrogation, they said.

Jamil Khatri (28), a resident of Rae Bareli, and Imtiaz Ali (38), a resident of Pratapgarh, were detained on Wednesday in connection with the probe by police.

Through technical surveillance and manual inputs, both Khatri and Imtiaz came under suspicion. Both of them belong to a poor economic background, police said.

They did small work to earn their living. Ali earlier worked in Mumbai and was now engaged in fishing activities at his native village.

Both of them were let off after questioning and were handled over to their relatives. They will be called for questioning again, if required, a senior police officer said.

Police are looking for Humaid-ur-Rehman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad who is uncle of Osama, the Pak-trained terrorist who was arrested by the special cell team on Tuesday.

Osama, is a third year BA student of an Allahabad-based university, while Zeeshan Qamar, a native of Lucknow, the second Pak-trained terrorist arrested by the Special Cell on Tuesday is a graduate and earlier worked as an accountant in a business firm, the officer said.

Qamar allegedly got in touch with Humaid-Ur-Reham for business-related work a few years ago and eventually got radicalized by him.

Police said that Humaid-ur-Rehman was the primarily link through which both Osama and Qamar came in touch with the terror operatives. He arranged for their transportation and helped them in reaching Pakistan, police said.

Police said the accused men, Qamar, Humaid-ur-Rehman and Osama, preferred meeting physically and avoided contacting each other on mobile phones. Even when they sent messages on WhatsApp, they ensured that they deleted their conversation immediately.

The arrested accused, Shaikh, who is closely associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Anees, since last over a decade, used dark network applications to receive instructions from across the border, the officer said.

Phones of the accused have been seized and will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination, they said.

Police had said interrogation revealed that the Pakistan terror module was being operated through two components, via underworld and the Pak-ISI trained terror module.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Neeraj Kumar Thakur had said, "In a multi-state operation, we have arrested six people, including two Pakistan-trained terrorists. Two among them, Osama and Qamar had gone to Pakistan for training this year, following which they returned to India.”

Police said they got inputs from central agencies that a Pak-abetted and sponsored group of entities is planning to execute serial IED blasts in India.

"With the help of human and technical surveillance, it was found that the network was spread across various states. On Tuesday, we conducted raids simultaneously in different states and initially, the first accused, Sheikh, was apprehended from near Kota in Rajasthan while he was on a train on the way to Delhi," Thakur had said.

Later, Osama was nabbed from Delhi's Okhla and Bakar from Sarai Kale Khan, while Qamar was apprehended from Allahabad, Javed from Lucknow and Moolchand from Rae Bareilly in close coordination with the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) team, the officer had said.