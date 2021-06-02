Plea for further police custody of Sushil Kumar denied

Police plea for further custodial interrogation of Sushil Kumar rejected, sent to judicial custody

Sushil Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Rashmi Gupta at the end of the four-day police custody

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 02 2021, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 22:03 ist
Kumar is facing charges of murder, cupable homicide and kidnapping. Credit: AFP Photo

A court Wednesday rejected a Delhi Police plea for three more days of custodial interrogation of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar over the alleged murder of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium and sent him to judicial custody.

Sushil Kumar, who was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Rashmi Gupta at the end of the four-day police custody, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Read | Delhi Police suspends arms licences of Sushil Kumar, Navneet Kalra as they face probe

He is facing charges of murder, cupable homicide and kidnapping.

The international wrestler was arrested on May 23. Following his arrest, the court had remanded him to six days police custody, which was later extended by four more days. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sushil Kumar
Delhi Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is NASA about to lift the 'Venus Curse?'

Is NASA about to lift the 'Venus Curse?'

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

 