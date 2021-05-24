Toolkit case: Delhi Police raid Twitter India offices

Police raid Twitter offices in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with 'Covid toolkit' probe

Two teams of Special Cell were at the Twitter India offices located in Delhi's Lado Sarai and Gurgaon

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2021, 20:10 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 21:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Police's Special Cell teams raided the offices of Twitter India in Delhi and Gurgaon on Monday evening in connection with the probe into the alleged 'Covid toolkit' matter, officials said.

Two teams of Special Cell were at the Twitter India offices located in Delhi's Lado Sarai and Gurgaon, on the outskirts of the national capital, a senior police officer said.

The visits were in connection with the probe into the 'toolkit' matter, he said.

The Special Cell has sent a notice to Twitter in connection with an inquiry into a complaint regarding the alleged 'COVID-19 toolkit' and sought a clarification from the microblogging site for classifying a related tweet by BJP leader Sambit Patra as "manipulative", an official said on Monday.

It appears that Twitter has some information that is not known to the police. This information is relevant to the inquiry, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said. 

