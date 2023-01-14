Police record Uorfi Javed's statement over BJP leader's complaint

Cops record Uorfi's statement over BJP leader's plaint

Javed visted Amboli police station to record her statement after police called her for questioning, said a police official

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 14 2023, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 18:21 ist
Uorfi Javed. Credit: Instagram/uorfijaved

Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded model and social media influencer Uorfi Javed's statement in connection with a complaint filed against her by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Wagh.

Javed visted Amboli police station to record her statement after police called her for questioning, said a police official. Wagh, chief of Maharashtra BJP's women's wing, has filed a complaint against Javed for dressing 'improperly' in public places.

No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered over Wagh's complaint yet, the official added.

