Police record Uorfi Javed's statement over BJP leader's complaint

Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded model and social media influencer Uorfi Javed's statement in connection with a complaint filed against her by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Wagh.
Javed visted Amboli police station to record her statement after police called her for questioning, said a police official. Wagh, chief of Maharashtra BJP's women's wing, has filed a complaint against Javed for dressing 'improperly' in public places.
No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered over Wagh's complaint yet, the official added.
