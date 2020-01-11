Police records 'Free Kashmir' placard girl's statement

Jayalakshmipuram Police recorded the statements of the girl, who had displayed ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a protest opposing the attack on JNU students and teachers, at the University of Mysore (UoM).

The girl, who had released her video clipping claiming she cooperates with the Police for investigation, along with her father, visited Jayalakshmipuram Police station, on Saturday.

A Police officer said, the girl visited the station and we have recorded her statements. It has to be noted that the Police had registered suo motu case in connection with displaying the placard during the protest and booked one Maridevaiah under IPC Section 124A.

Various organisations such as UoM Researchers Association, Dalit Vidyarthi Okkuta, Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha, Students' Federation of India, and All India Democratic Students Organisation, had organised the protest to oppose the attack, at Manasagangotri, the UoM campus.

The girl has obtained anticipatory bail from a city's court on Friday.

Apology video:

The girl also released a video and tendered an apology for creating confusion. In the video, the girl has said that she was the one who displayed the placard. "I had no intention of creating any hatred but wanted to bring the issue of internet shut down in Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

"I don't belong to any organisation and I am ready to cooperate with the police for the investigation. I am sorry for creating confusion," she said.