Police stop Bengal BJP chief's rally in Kolkata

The BJP's West Bengal unit on Friday organised rallies in favor of the recently passed farm laws at different places in the state, while the police stopped one led by its president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata.

The police put up a barricade and stopped a motorbike rally led by Ghosh at the Beleghata area in the eastern part of the city saying that it did not have permission.

A section of the participants, however, managed to bypass the police blockade and went ahead with the rally with Ghosh.

"The police in West Bengal are putting everything at stake to stop the BJP. But they were not seen when Covid-19 lockdown was being violated in certain places," Ghosh claimed.

As a political party, the party has democratic rights and it will go ahead with its programme, he said.

Processions were also organised in various districts such as Purulia, North 24 Parganas, West Bardhaman and West Midnapore.

BJP Lok Sabha MPs Locket Chatterjee, Soumitra Khan, and other leaders like Bharati Ghosh led those rallies.

Parliament recently passed the Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27 gave assent to these bills.

Opposition parties have been protesting against the three laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government, alleging that the legislation will destroy the agriculture sector.

The government has, however, asserted that the laws will free farmers from the clutches of middlemen and allow them to sell their products anywhere they want at a remunerative price.