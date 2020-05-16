Police use ‘mild force’ to disperse migrant workers blocking national highway

Police on Saturday had to use ‘mild force’ to disperse a group of migrant labourers who blocked the national highway near here, demanding to be sent back to their native states.

Some migrant workers reached Karera Khurd village near here after covering long distances on foot and bicycles from neighbouring Punjab.

Some other migrants, who had already been accommodated in a relief shelter, also joined them and came out on the Yamunanagar-Panchkula National Highway.

Police said these migrants blocked the highway from both sides, causing heavy disruptions in traffic.

The police tried to convince them to lift the blockade, but migrants persisted with their demand to make immediate arrangements to send them to their native states UP, Bihar and elsewhere.

The police then used “mild force” after which migrant labourers were seen running into the adjoining fields, leaving behind their luggage on roads and in fields.

Officials said the migrant workers coming from Punjab and entering the district were accommodated in a relief shelter.

The administration assured workers that arrangements were being made to send them home. Some migrants, however, claimed that it has been days and their patience had run out.