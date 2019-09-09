Policeman fined Rs 5,800 for driving without documents

A policeman here was fined Rs 5,800 for driving without licence and insurance papers, while another was issued a challan of Rs 500 under the amended Motor Vehicles Act on Monday, a senior official said.

During a routine checkup, two motorcycle-borne constables were stopped for not wearing helmets, he said.

One is posted at the Khorabar police station here and other is a traffic police constable, SP (Traffic) Aditya Verma said.

"It came as a surprise that those who are entrusted with the responsibility to upkeep the law are not following it themselves. One of the constables was having documents so he paid Rs 500 as fine, but the other constable was not having driving license, insurance paper and also the number plate of the motorcycle was not clear so he paid Rs 5,800 fine," the SP added.

The identity of the constables was not disclosed.