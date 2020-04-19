Policeman shot dead in Kashmir's Anantnag

Suspected militants shot dead a policeman in Kokernag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday evening.

Reports said head constable Manzoor Ahmad Dar of Hiller Bahai, Anantnag was at home when gunmen opened fire on him, leaving him critically injured.

A police official while confirming the incident said the injured constable was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

He said the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

The killing comes a day after three paramilitary CRPF personnel were killed and two injured in a militant attack in Sopore town of north Kashmir.