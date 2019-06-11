Political clashes :In 24 hours, three killed in Bengal

Three persons were killed in political clashes in two separate incidents in West Bengal in the last 24 hours.

While two persons were killed by miscreants at Kakinara in North 24 Paraganas district on the early hours on Tuesday; one was beaten to death at Galsi in East Bardhaman district late on Monday night.

According to district police sources, Md Halim and Md Mukhtar were killed after miscreants hurled bombs at them.

The TMC leadership has claimed that the two were killed as they voted for them in the Lok Sabha elections. While senior TMC leader and the state’s Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick alleged that the goons hired by the BJP executed the killings, local BJP MP Arjun Singh denied the allegation.

Three persons have been arrested in the case so far.

The incident took place at around 1 am on Tuesday in the Baruipara area of Kakinara. While Halim died at the spot, Mukhtar succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a local hospital.

Mukhtar’s wife along with two others who sustained serious injuries in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment. A large police contingent has been deployed in the area to prevent any further escalation.

One TMC worker was allegedly beaten to death at the Galsi area in East Bardhaman district late on Tuesday night. The deceased, Joydeb Raha, was fatally assaulted by by BJP workers following a heated altercation.