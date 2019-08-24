Political leaders in Gujarat condole Jaitley's death

Political leaders in Gujarat, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Saturday, expressed grief over the death of former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who was thrice elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state.

"Saddened by the demise of Shri Arun Jaitley Ji - a unique combination of meticulous articulation embedded with proud depth of knowledge. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences to family members," Rupani said in a tribute posted on Twitter.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel tweeted saying he was "deeply saddened" by the "untimely demise" of Jaitley.

"His contribution to the nation is remarkable. May his soul get eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family," he said.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, said, "Arunji (Jaitley) was like a pillar for the party (BJP) and the government. I worked with him for years since his days as a student leader, and then in the Jana Sangh and the BJP."

"He successfully carried out responsibilities given to him in the government. This is shocking for the BJP family," he added.

Former state chief minister and NCP leader Shankersinh Vaghela said he visited AIIMS in New Delhi to enquire about Jaitley's health on Friday.

"Jaitley was a very good person full of humanity. Even in public life, he had a very good relation with people cutting across the party lines. Only yesterday, I went to the AIIMS (where he was admitted and where he breathed his last) to enquire about his health, not knowing only a day later I will receive such a shocking news," he said.

State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani called the senior party leader's death an "irreparable loss" for Indian politics.

"His death is not just a loss for the BJP, but an irreparable loss for the entire Indian politics," he said.

BJP MP Kirit Solanki recalled Jaitley's eagerness to resolve the problems faced by Gujarat.

"For the BJP, this is a big loss. The country has also lost a big personality. Arunji represented Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha and used to visit here often. He was always eager to resolve the problems of Gujarat and worked for the development of the state," Solanki said.

Jaitley was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2000, 2006 and 2012.

Former secretary of the BCCI and the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), Niranjan Shah, also expressed grief.

"Jaitley saheb's demise is a great loss to the nation, Indian cricket and international cricket. At a time when Indian cricket is in great need of dynamism and decisiveness at the helm of its affairs, the demise of Jaitley saheb is all the more painful and distressing," Shah was quoted as saying in a release issued by the SCA.

Jaitley was a "personal and loving friend who shall be missed forever", Shah said.

Jaitley was the president of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) and former vice-president of the BCCI.