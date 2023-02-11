India Political Updates: PM using Parliament as 'washing machine' for scams, says Kharge
updated: Feb 11 2023, 08:22 ist
Track the latest political updates from India, only with DH!
08:19
PM Modi wants educated people to join politics: Union minister Bhupender Yadav
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants "good and educated" people to join politics and take the country ahead on the path of progress, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said here on Friday, as he exhorted youngsters to take part in the process of nation building.
PM Modi using Parliament as 'washing machine' for scams: Congress chief Kharge
Warning that "people will get rid of" a government that does not work democratically, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday attacked the BJP on the Adani Group issue, saying that the expunction ofremarks against the conglomerate and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Parliament's records will not clear anyone's name.
