India Political Updates: Speculation rife over Tharoor’s next move at Congress plenary session
updated: Feb 14 2023, 08:06 ist
08:05
Tripura Polls 2023: CM Manik Saha holds ‘Door to Door’ campaign in Agartala
07:47
AAP holds protest in Karnal, demands dismissal of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh
The AAP on Monday held a protest here demanding the dismissal of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman junior coach.
PTI
07:46
Discussed with Sharad Pawar before forming 2019 govt with Ajit Pawar, claims Fadnavis
More than three years after he teamed up with Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar in an overnight coup to form a short-lived government in Maharashtra, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the dramatic exercise had NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s backing.
PTI
07:44
As the Congress is heading to plenary Session next week, all eyes are on whether Shashi Tharoor, who unsuccessfully contested for the party president post, will throw his hat in the ring.
