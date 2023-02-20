India Political Updates: Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Nagaland today
updated: Feb 20 2023, 09:17 ist
09:15
Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Nagaland on Monday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be kick-starting his campaign for the Nagaland assembly polls on Monday, with a public meeting here in the eastern part of the state, aBJPleader said.
“Amit Shah ji will be coming to Mon tomorrow and participate in the rally around 3.30 pm,”BJPcandidate from the constituency, Cheong Konyak, said.
“We are expecting a crowd in excess of 10,000,” he said.
08:22
50% of office bearers should be under 50 years of age: KC Venugopal
We can't do this in one fortnight. Some time is needed for the complete fulfillment of the target. But we are in the process. We are of the clear view that 50% of office bearers should be under 50 years of age: KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary
08:03
Nadda on a two-day visit to poll bound Karnataka
BJP National President J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll bound Karnataka on February 20 and 21, and will take part in various activities and events, aimed at preparing and strengthening the party for Assembly elections likely by April or May. (PTI)
08:00
Will fight polls in MP under Kamal Nath, says Digvijaya Singh
Madhya Pradesh | We will fight the elections in MP under the leadership of State Congress chief Kamal Nath. So, he will be the face: Congress MP Digvijaya Singh (19.02) pic.twitter.com/GZbErJQQ7R
