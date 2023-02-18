India Political Updates: Uddhav calls top leaders' meeting at Matoshri after EC's decision on party name, symbol
updated: Feb 18 2023, 08:39 ist
08:36
Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of top leaders, MPs and MLAs at Matoshree bungalow in Mumbai today to discuss the situation arising out of Election Commission Of India order allotting Shiv Sena name and bow & arrow symbol to Eknath Shinde faction
08:21
Ramesh Bais to be sworn in as Maharashtra Governor today
Shinde says EC decision to recognise his faction as real Shiv Sena victory of truth; murder of democracy, says Raut
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Friday described the Election Commission's decision to recognise his faction as the realShivSenavictory of truth and people. Shinde told reporters that in a democracy, what matters is the numbers and he has them. "This is victory of truth and people as well as blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray," Shinde said. “I thank Election Commission. Majority counts in democracy,” Shinde said. “This is the victory of Balasaheb’s legacy. Ours is the trueShivSena,” he added. “We set up the government in Maharashtra (with BJP) last year keeping in mind thoughts of Balasaheb,” Shinde said.
07:56
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar meets Penny Wong, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs in Sydney
Amit Shah to attend multiple social events in Maharashtra today
Himachal Pradesh Governor-designate Shiv Pratap Shukla will take oath as the 29th governor of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday at 2 pm at the Raj Bhavan. (PTI)